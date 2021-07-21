Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,889 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.