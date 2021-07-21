Jane Street Group LLC Buys 42,929 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 535.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of MOON stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32.

