Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

VFMO stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.46.

