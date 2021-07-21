Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 121,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

IHY stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.