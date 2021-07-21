Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,796,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.