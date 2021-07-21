Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

