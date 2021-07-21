Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $966,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

