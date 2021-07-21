Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 41,129 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 98.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $194.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

