Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $213.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.66. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

