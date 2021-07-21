Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.34 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $14,389,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery by 140.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

