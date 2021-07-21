Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.05 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

