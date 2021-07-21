Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,776 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

