Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $13,600,500.00. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.15, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

