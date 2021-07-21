Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after buying an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

