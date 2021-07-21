Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.44. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

