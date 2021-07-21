Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates SEK 245 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

