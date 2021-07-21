Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

