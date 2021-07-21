Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE VMC opened at $174.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

