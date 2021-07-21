Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.00 ($34.12).

JEN stock opened at €27.28 ($32.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.94.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

