John C. Murdock Sells 244 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

