Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,203 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $2,528,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.