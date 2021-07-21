JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Stratus Properties worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRS stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

