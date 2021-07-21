JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,502 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

