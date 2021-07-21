JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $576,000 Stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.