JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $585,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $751.98 million, a P/E ratio of -149.26 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.