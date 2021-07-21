JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $51.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

