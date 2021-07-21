JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COFS opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

