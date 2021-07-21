JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

CFLT stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

