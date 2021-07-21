JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Oil Search stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. Oil Search has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $17.22.
Oil Search Company Profile
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.