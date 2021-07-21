JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Oil Search stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. Oil Search has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $17.22.

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

