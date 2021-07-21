JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Express worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

