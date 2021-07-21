JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

