JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to “Overweight”

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21).

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,680 ($21.95). 310,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,896.74. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -166.34.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

