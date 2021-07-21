Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

