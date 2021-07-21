Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.
Shares of JMIA stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.