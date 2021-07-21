Jupiter Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $854,303.93 and $633,647.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00138787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.68 or 0.99822163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

