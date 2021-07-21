JUST (JST) Market Cap Hits $90.71 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, JUST has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $90.71 million and $52.12 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00144183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.92 or 1.00099620 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

