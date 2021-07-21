Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 110,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,053,810 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.28.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 698.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3,453.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $677.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

