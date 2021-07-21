Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
KAPE stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 302.20 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 41,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market capitalization of £676.43 million and a PE ratio of 29.06. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.39).
Kape Technologies Company Profile
