Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KAPE stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 302.20 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 41,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market capitalization of £676.43 million and a PE ratio of 29.06. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

