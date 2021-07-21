Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

