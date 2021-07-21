Karpus Management Inc. Invests $3 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $799,000.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

