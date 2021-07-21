Karpus Management Inc. Invests $6.18 Million in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 629,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

