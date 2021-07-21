Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 53,960 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.