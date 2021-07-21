Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.84% of The Taiwan Fund worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

