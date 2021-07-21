KB Financial Group (KB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Shares of KB opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

