Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

