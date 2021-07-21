Kevin Hettrich Sells 324,252 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $7,989,569.28.

WTS opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $147.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

