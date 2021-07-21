KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 441,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,208. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

