Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KMP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$20.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$21.57.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

