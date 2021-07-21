Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

