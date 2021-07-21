Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.73 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.66%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.23.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

