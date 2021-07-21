Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

